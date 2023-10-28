Geneva Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

