Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 733 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 59.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,319 shares of company stock worth $46,904,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TDG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $819.05. 222,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,937. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.29. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $545.29 and a 12 month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

