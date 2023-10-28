Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,830. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

