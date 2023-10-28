Geneva Partners LLC Sells 11,372 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 3.0 %

AMGN stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.57. 2,874,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

