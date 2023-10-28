Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.28

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and traded as high as $64.71. Givaudan shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 20,610 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,300.00.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

