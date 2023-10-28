Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 104.0% in October

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

