Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

