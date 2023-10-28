Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. 3,684,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

