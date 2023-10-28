Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ONEV traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.