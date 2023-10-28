Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

