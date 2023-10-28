Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $97.98. 9,602,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

