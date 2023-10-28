Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.04. 1,480,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

