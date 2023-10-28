Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.12. 14,361,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,019. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

