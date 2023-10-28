Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DHR traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. 3,966,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.