Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 122,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,999. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.