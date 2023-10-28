GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 30th

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 989,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that GSE Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GSE Systems by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

