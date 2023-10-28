GSE Systems Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 30th (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 30th.

GSE Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 989,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Analysts forecast that GSE Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 207.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

