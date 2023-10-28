Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 617,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,433. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.