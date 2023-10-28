Head to Head Comparison: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 3 1 2.71 Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scotts Miracle-Gro and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 50.79%. Cibus has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.43%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Cibus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.92 billion 0.64 -$437.50 million ($2.43) -18.52 Cibus $160,000.00 1,130.34 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -0.57

Cibus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro. Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro -3.59% 91.85% 2.41% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Cibus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It also offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Vermicrop, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic, Can-Filters, Gro Pro, Hurricane, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

