Head to Head Contrast: Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 27.57% 8.81% 3.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio -$3.82 million N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.35 $18.34 million $1.09 12.99

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SLR Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. SLR Investment pays out 150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 4 0 0 1.80

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds with an average credit quality of Baa/BBB or better. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital New York Municipal Bond Index and S&P New York Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

