Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.86 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 19.81%.

In related news, insider Rodger Offenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

