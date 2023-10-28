Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 3,829 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. ORIX comprises about 2.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

