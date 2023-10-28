Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $53.19 million and $7.25 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.9244727 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,413,156.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

