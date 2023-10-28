HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBCW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Price Performance

HUBCW stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 67,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,889. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

