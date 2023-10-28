Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,114,426. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

