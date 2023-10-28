Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $3.72 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00010905 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $22.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,345,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,463,196 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

