Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the September 30th total of 771,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

