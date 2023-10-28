iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 432.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

