iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Lowered by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

