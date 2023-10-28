iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 341.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 294,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 292,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ECH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 593,953 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $533.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

