iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,116,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

