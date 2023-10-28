iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lifted by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,693. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

