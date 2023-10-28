iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. 2,000,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,320. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.