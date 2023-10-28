Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

