Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Prime Realty Investment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.