Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $126.07. 574,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.