Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $126.07. 574,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
