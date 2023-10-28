Jet Protocol Trading Down 3.4% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $98,672.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.21 or 1.00061564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00629771 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,844.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.