JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 640,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.