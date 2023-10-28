JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,327 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 3,018,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,302. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

