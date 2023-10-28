JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.12. 4,290,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.