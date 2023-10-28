JNBA Financial Advisors Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 788,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

