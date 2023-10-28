JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 309,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

