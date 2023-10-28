JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance
VSGX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 309,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.