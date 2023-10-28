JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 179 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,156. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

