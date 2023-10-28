JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 335 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AFL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,612. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

