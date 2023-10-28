John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 273,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.