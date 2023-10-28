JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.24). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.11), with a volume of 179,129 shares traded.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 499 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

