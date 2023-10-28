Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,846,334 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.55. The stock has a market cap of £153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

