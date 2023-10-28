Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) & Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Head-To-Head Survey

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and Altria Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaival Brands Innovations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $47.46, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Kaival Brands Innovations Group.

This table compares Kaival Brands Innovations Group and Altria Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaival Brands Innovations Group $12.14 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $25.10 billion 2.78 $5.76 billion $4.91 8.00

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kaival Brands Innovations Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kaival Brands Innovations Group and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaival Brands Innovations Group N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 35.58% -237.91% 24.02%

Summary

Altria Group beats Kaival Brands Innovations Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

(Get Free Report)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors. It sells its products to non-retail customers through the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com. The company was formerly known as Quick Start Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. in July 2019. The company is based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kaival Holdings, LLC.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.