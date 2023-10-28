Kava Trading Up 7.4% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $562.07 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 882,449,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,435,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

