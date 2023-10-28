Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ KFFB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.67%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
