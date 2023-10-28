Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KFFB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

