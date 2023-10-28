Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the September 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Kineta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kineta by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kineta in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kineta in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Kineta Stock Down 0.3 %

Kineta stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. Kineta has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Further Reading

